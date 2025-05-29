Milwaukee protest slams fake clinics, defends reproductive rights

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On May 20, Milwaukee Reproductive Rights organizers were back out on the sidewalks picketing and shutting down another anti-abortion clinic or “crisis pregnancy center” (CPC). This so-called clinic, Women’s Care Center, is notorious for its location right across from where a real abortion clinic used to be housed.

The actual clinic had to move due to a lease issue but remains open elsewhere. Its previous location, on the east side, drew anti-choice protesters for years, who got aggressive with women seeking healthcare and shouted religious rhetoric. The Women’s Care Center often supported the antis, as the center is tied to the anti-abortion lobby group, Pro Life Wisconsin.

This was an important target for Reproductive Justice Action-Milwaukee (RJAM) for the history, prominence and negative impact this fake CPC has on the city and pregnant people. The actions also continue RJAM’s campaign to raise awareness of these anti-abortion clinics and demand they’re truthful about their services or be shut down.

Shouting chants such as “No fake clinics, no more shame! People’s health is not a game!” “’Right to Life’ – your name’s a lie, you don’t care if people die!” “MKE, open your eyes! Fake clinics spread lies!” and “Abortions, we need them. Abortion is freedom.”.

The CPC’s masquerade as legitimate health clinics offering free pregnancy screening or ultrasounds – despite most having no trained medical personnel present at the facility. They will also use the opportunity to “counsel” (meaning lie) to pregnant people about the effects of abortion and contraception. These lies have no basis in medical research or science. The ultimate goal is to convince the pregnant person to continue a pregnancy by any means necessary. CPCs often target low-income Black and brown women and communities.

An RJAM member gave a speech outside the front door of the clinic. They said, “by targeting people seeking abortion care, The Women’s Care Center emotionally manipulates individuals using falsified and debunked information, weaponizing poverty against the poor. The Women’s Care Center advertises free essential services in direct effort to sway individuals away from legitimate healthcare.”

