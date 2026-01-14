Western MA demands ICE out, mourns Renee Good

By staff

Northampton, MA – On Sunday, January 11, the River Valley chapter of FRSO co-sponsored a rally with local activist groups demanding an end to both ICE funding and presence in their communities.

FRSO member Roman Handlen opened the rally with a speech honoring the life of Renee Nicole Good, mentioning the New Year’s Eve ICE murder of Keith Porter in Los Angeles and the 32 lives lost in ICE detention centers in 2025 and citing Good as “the most recent casualty in a systemic failure by a government that revels in terror and unrest.”

Citing the government’s current $50,000 signing bonus for new ICE agents, Handlen shamed the Trump administration for “incentivizing American citizens living in the poverty designed by their government to engage in domestic terrorism against their own communities in the same ways the military grooms working-class people to fight in our wars abroad for imperial interests.”

A representative from LUCE Immigrant Network in Holyoke spoke to the crowd about their Defense Hotline and how to get involved with organizing for immigrant community safety, stating, “Our collective power, vigilance, and solidarity are how we build the safety our communities deserve.”

Massachusetts State Representative Lindsey Sabadosa encouraged citizens to contact their legislators and organizers led a moment of silence before over 1500 community members marched down Main Street with signs and chants against federally sanctioned violence, yelling “ICE out of our streets!”

#NorthhamptonMA #MA #ImmigrantRights #FRSO #LUCE #ReneeGood #ICE