Western MA demands ‘Hands off Venezuela, free President Maduro’

Greenfield, MA – On Saturday, January 17, a crowd of 75 residents of Western Massachusetts braved the cold and wintery conditions to attend a rally in Greenfield, Massachusetts demanding an end to U.S. attacks on Venezuela and freedom for President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The demonstration was called by a coalition of almost a dozen progressive and anti-war groups across the River Valley, including the Anti-Imperialist Action Committee and Massachusetts Peace Action. Attendees held signs stating, “Free President Maduro,” “End the war on Venezuela,” “U.S. hands off Venezuela” and waved Palestinian flags.

Liz Walber of the River Valley District of Freedom Road Socialist Organization told the crowd, “There are no illusions on the ground in Venezuela, let’s not let them live here. It is the machinery of U.S. imperialism that disenfranchises, starves and kills poor and working people at home and abroad.”

Between the speakers of the day, Ben Grosscup, a singer and songwriter who is a known fixture the local anti-war movement, provided music and spoke about the brutal repression and occupation his home city of Minneapolis and the U.S. attacks on Venezuela before launching into his newest song titled The Money They Stole (from Venezuela). By the conclusion of his performance most in attendance were singing along with the chorus of “If you wonder what’s the empire’s goal? Just follow the money they stole,” referencing the theft of Venezuelan oil assets by the U.S. government.

Brett Belcastro of the River Valley chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America followed the song with a call for internationalism and solidarity amongst all struggles against imperialism. “Wherever the greed and aggression of capitalism and empire goes we will follow.” said Belcastro before acknowledging the numerous Palestinian flags present at the protest, highlighting the connected struggle shared by the people of both Palestine and Venezuela.

To close out the speaking portion of the rally, Belcastro called for those in attendance to take the next step from mobilizing to organizing, “We have the power, we have all the power in the world, the greatest power in the world, if only we have the sense to organize and to apply it.”

