We stand with Lebanon in defeating Israeli invasion, call for a free Palestine

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

On November 27, Lebanon and the U.S.-backed apartheid government of Israel enacted a ceasefire. Hezbollah, a powerful army in the Middle East fighting to free Palestine, fought Israel to a standstill. The Lebanese Army is already reporting that Israeli occupation forces have breached the terms of the ceasefire multiple times in the last two days.

As the Axis of Resistance across the region carried out successful missions to beat back the Israelis, Israel invaded Lebanon with the hopes of disorganizing Hezbollah and weakening the Arab resistance. In the end, Israel failed to set up a militarized zone in south Lebanon and to establish any new territory. Through a sound military defeat, Hezbollah and Lebanon forced Israel to sign a ceasefire. Thousands of Lebanese people, triumphant and overjoyed, took to the highways last night to drive back to their homes in Dahiyeh and Bekaa in south Lebanon, despite Israel's mandatory evacuation orders of the region.

Israel spent the last year adding to its long list of atrocities, combining a ground invasion of Lebanon with a continuous genocide in Gaza. This ceasefire comes after many sacrifices by the Arab people and over a year of fighting, with over 3000 Lebanese dead and over 44,000 Palestinians killed by the Israel occupation forces. Many leaders of the Arab Resistance were assassinated. In late summer, Israel assassinated the Secretary General of Hezbollah, the widely beloved Hassan Nasrallah, as well as countless generals and military commanders and two chairmen of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh and his successor Yahya Sinwar.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to block food, medicine and supplies from entering Gaza, looking to starve out the heroic people of Gaza who refuse to evacuate their land. Israel sets refugee camps on fire, carries out massacres, and makes special targets of hospitals, schools and villages. Despite rocket attacks on Haifa and Tel Aviv, Israel has not stopped trying to build new settlements and expand its occupation of the region. And the White House has not stopped its steady stream of billion-dollar aid packages, planes, bombs, bulldozers, chemical weapons, and now even U.S. troops to aid the genocidal regime in Israel.

The fight to free Palestine is far from over. Israel has not respected the terms of previous ceasefires, such as after their attempted invasion of Lebanon in 2006, and they have already begun to violate it. The heroic people of Gaza and the resistance forces in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iran and Iraq are calling on the people of the U.S. to demand freedom for Palestine and an end to all U.S. aid to Israel.

This ceasefire is just one more step in a long, revolutionary process to expel U.S. imperialism from the Middle East and wherever else it is in the world. We congratulate the Lebanese on their defeat of the invading Israeli forces on the border, and we will keep fighting to stop all U.S. aid to Israel. We stand in unconditional solidarity with the people of Lebanon, Gaza and the free peoples of the Middle East and we look forward to the day they declare victory.

