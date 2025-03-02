Wayne State University students march to defend DEI programs, kick ICE off campus

By Jackson Robak

Detroit, MI – On Wednesday, February 26, over 30 students, faculty, and community members marched at Wayne State University to defend DEI institutions and demand ICE is kicked off campus. The protest was planned in the wake of a series of emails sent by Wayne State administration, where they did not promise to protect students if ICE appeared on campus, and they stated that they would comply with Donald Trump’s executive orders regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

The walkout was organized by Wayne State Students for a Democratic Society in coordination with the National Students for a Democratic Society call for a week of action. The Latinx Law Students Association, MI Students Dream, and All Together Campus Ministry were amongst the endorsing student organizations.

A student of the Latinx Law Students Association began the march by chanting, “No fear, not hate, no ICE at Wayne State.” This fed into two speeches that spoke on the importance of defending immigrant students from ICE and defending DEI institutions, courses and scholastic opportunities.

Jo Pico of Students for a Democratic Society admonished Wayne State’s President Espy and the board of governors, saying they have “normalized Trump’s culture of fear and hate,” by “rolling over without a fight every time Trump and his administration asks.”

While the demonstrators were preparing to march, a Wayne State police officer pulled up and demanded they stop using their megaphone. This was preceded by a last-minute email from the associate dean of students, who tried to get Students for a Democratic Society to cancel their march, despite the march being within the bounds of the school’s new policies regarding free speech on campus. After this interaction with the police, the students began to march around campus and the administration building. In drizzling rain, they chanted statements like, “DEI is here to stay, Donald Trump, go away!” and “Protect our education, stop the deportations!”

This was the first protest to protect immigrant students on Wayne State campuses since Donald Trump took office. Despite the fact that over 60% of the students at Wayne are oppressed nationalities , the university has already conceded to the President’s attacks. The students of Wayne State have shown that they will not allow their university to represent the interests of Trump’s racist and reactionary agenda.

#DetroitMI #MI #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #SDS