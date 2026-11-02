By Bryce Morin

Detroit, MI – On October 28, 20 Wayne State University students and members of Students for a Democratic Society at Wayne State met for a study-in outside Wayne State Dean of Students David Strauss’s office to defend student visas and green cards in the wake of Wayne State's revocation of at least 12 students’ visas in spring 2025.

Students sat outside the office with signs reading “Defend student visas” and “Protect international students,” demanding that the Wayne State University administration stop the collaboration with ICE and the Trump administration, by creating real policies that protect international students.

Wayne State University administration has revoked at least 12 student visas as of April 2025, forcing them to self-deport under threat by the university of ICE violence if refused. Since then, student groups such as Students for a Democratic Society at Wayne State University have pushed for sanctuary campus policies and a defense of student visas. However, Wayne State’s administration so far has refused to address these concerns.

Wayne State students organized the study-in to make it clear to the Wayne State administration that the student body cannot be ignored, and that real change on campus is needed.

Around an hour into the study-in, Dean of Students David Strauss finally acknowledged students, asking if they wanted a university sign moved from the hallway, instead of addressing students' concerns over the 12 deported students.

Kimberly Perry, a Wayne State University student and member of Students for a Democratic Society, told the dean, “We’d rather talk about the 12 students that got deported than the sign in the hallway.”

Dean Strauss responded by saying that participants in the action should talk to the student newspaper about the deported students. Perry then said, “As a representative of the student body, to administration, I'm just curious on why you haven't done anything to represent the 12 students who have been deported.”

Dean Strauss proceeded to say that making a statement on behalf of the deported students was “above his pay grade” and then refused to talk further about the subject after realizing he was being recorded.

The fight for a sanctuary campus will continue.

#DetroitMI #MI #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement #SDS