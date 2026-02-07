Washington DC protest demands justice for all victims of ICE terror

By Jon Abraham

Washington, DC – On Friday, February 6, DC organizations joined the call from the Legalization for All network for a National Day of Action in solidarity with the ongoing struggle against ICE terror in Minneapolis and across the country.

Around 50 community members, organizers and activists were out in the street demanding “ICE out!” “Justice for all victims of ICE terror!” and “Legalization for all!” with temperatures well below freezing. Protesters faced down federal and local police. The people were not deterred and protested right up to the barricades of ICE headquarters.

The National Day of Action fell one month after the cold-blooded murder of community observer Renee Good. The DC Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (DCAARPR), alongside Families Not Feds (FNF), Movimiento Migrante DC, Youth Demand Action, 50501DC, Freedom Road Socialist Organization – DC, and DC Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, hosted the action outside ICE headquarters in Southwest DC.

A member of DCAARPR told the crowd, “This is an ICE Out rally; we want to, and need to kick ICE out of our city, but we also need to keep ICE out. Just a few minutes from here, there is a plan to build another ICE headquarters. It is no coincidence that this is happening in Southeast, a historically Black and brown section of the city.”

He also discussed the case of Phillip Brown, a Black man, who was shot at by a Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) officer, and barely escaped with his life. There is concrete evidence that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) covered up for HIS.

A member of Anakbayan DC stated, “Renee Good is another victim of a corrupt, unjust system that treats human beings as disposable. It is a system that has been upheld by both parties and several administrations with our taxpayer dollars. Her murder is a reminder that the government does not care about us.”

Many of the participating organizations have been on the ground in DC leading mass mobilizations against ICE and, more broadly, the racist and reactionary Trump.

The protest finished with a speech by Cameron McLaren, an organizer with Freedom Road Socialist Organization – DC., who stated, “We are fighting for a system where no human is illegal, and that starts with legalizing everyone. Legalization for all! We have a collective duty in this moment to stand together, to unite all who can be united, and to fight for a future that belongs to all of us.”

#WashingtonDC #DC #ImmigrantRights #ICE #L4A #ReneeGood #KillerICE #DCAARPR #FNF #MMDC #YDA #FRSO