Washington DC protest demands freedom for student anti-war activist Yousof Azizi

By Cameron McLaren

Washington, DC – On Sunday, May 3, about 15 protesters gathered again outside the Customs and Border Patrol headquarters to protest the ICE detainment of Yousof Azizi, a PhD student and outspoken anti-war advocate. Azizi was kidnapped on April 13 while on his way home from dropping off his two children at school. Since then, he has been transferred at least twice, and has been repeatedly denied access to his lawyer and allowed only limited contact family.

Chant leaders opened the program with calls such as “I-C-E, we don't need ‘em, we demand Yousof’s freedom!” and “CBP stop the lies, speaking out is not a crime!” Organizers from the Anti-War Committee DMV and the DC Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression then took the floor to emphasize the importance of continuing to stand in solidarity with Azizi, and more broadly Iran.

“Yousof Azizi has been facing deplorable conditions in ICE detention, all while being limited in contact with his wife,” said Katie Sayour of the Anti-War Committee DMV. “To that we say ‘shame!’ We are here to demand that he be freed immediately!”

Protesters then took the sidewalk and marched from CBP headquarters to Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

“What Yousof did, speaking out against the war on Iran, we say ‘good on him,’” said Merawi Gerima, organizer with the DC Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression. “It is our duty, as residents of the United States, to stand up against the racist, xenophobic war machine!”

Once the group reached the front of Lafayette Square, several of the Iranian monarchists and Zionists came over and began harassing protesters. Some came face to face to the protesters in an attempt to intimidate them, but the group stuck together and held the space at the square, surrounding each heckler as they approached, chanting “Crackers out of the Middle East!” and “Racists out of the Middle East!” Like paper tigers, the agitators crumbled upon confrontation and sulked away. Many passersby filmed and shouted in support of the protesters defending themselves.

Subsequently, after the rally ended and the protesters began marching to the dispersal point, they were followed by some of the same agitators from earlier. One man trailed the group for four blocks down 15th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue. However, organizers made a strategic move to stop in front of a crowd of police and expose the stalkers for their behavior, causing them to give up their pursuit and retreat.

To learn more about Yousof Azizi’s case and the next steps in the fight, follow Anti-War Committee DMV on Instagram @antiwar.dmv and visit the website yousofazizi.com.

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