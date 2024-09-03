Vigil held for Black children killed by Dallas police 50 years ago

By Ulises Ramos

Dallas, TX – Around 50 people gathered early in the evening of Sunday, August 25, in front of the headquarters of the Dallas Police Department to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the murder of two Black children killed at the hands of Dallas police.

The boys were brothers, George Johnson, aged 14, and Johnny Johnson, aged 13. The vigil was attended by three siblings of the Johnson brothers and organized by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Stop Cop City Dallas Coalition, and the DFW Anti-War Committee. Community members from all around the Dallas-Fort Worth area were present.

The siblings of the Johnson brothers shared heartfelt thoughts and recollections. Other speakers included Justin Bent from the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Britney English from Stop Cop City Dallas, and local activist Olinka Green.

Britney English remarked, “When society’s perception of you doesn’t line up with who you are as an individual, your identity is defined by the racism, bias and hate of others. George and Johnny were children. The police claim they saw men. George and Johnny had pipes to play music with. The police claim they saw shotguns. George and Johnny were junior high students, and the police saw criminals. You can’t train that sort of bias and hate out of someone.”

The vigil concluded with a moment of silence for George and Johnny Johnson at the exact time they were murdered: 8:40 p.m. on August 25, 1974.

The story of the Johnson brothers had been largely forgotten in Dallas until it was recently brought back to public attention by the work of journalist Sam Judy. Regretfully, the boys' graves still bear no headstone as of the time of writing, but the vigil also helped raise money to address that.

#DallasTX #TX #OppressedNationalities #AfricanAmerican #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #NAARPR #DAWC