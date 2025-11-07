Veterans to say, ‘No war on Venezuela’ at air force base

By staff

Tucson, AZ – On Veterans Day, the progressive veterans’ organizations Common Defense, VetsFWD, and Veterans for Peace Local 13 will join with the Tucson Anti War Committee for a rally against Trump’s missile attacks and U.S. threats to go to war with Venezuela.

The rally will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. outside the entrance of the Davis-Monthan Air Force base. This base is home to the Air Force portion of U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM). SOUTHCOM claims that its “Area of Responsibility” is the whole of the Caribbean, the southern half of Central American and all of South America. Since Trump moved U.S. military ships, aircraft and troops off the coast of Venezuela, there have been 16 U.S. missile attacks on fishing boats with 70-plus people dead. As the USS Ford aircraft carrier moves to threaten Venezuela, the rally will highlight veterans’ opposition to another U.S. war for oil and empire.

No U.S. war on Venezuela!

Stop Trump’s attacks on boats and fishermen!

No U.S. war for oil and gold!

#TucsonAZ #AZ #AntiWarMovement #Veterans #Venezuela