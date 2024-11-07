UT Austin students rally against Trump’s reactionary agenda

By Jake Holtzman

Austin, TX – On Wednesday afternoon, November 6, a group of students at UT Austin rallied in front of the Littlefield Fountain on UT’s campus to oppose Trump and his racist, backwards agenda. Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) planned to rally no matter who won the presidential election, joining national calls to stand with Palestine and continue the struggle.

The group held banners and signs, and engaged in passionate chants including, “Free, free Palestine, occupation is a crime,” and “No Trump, no KKK, no racist USA!”

Luca Reyes Ortiz of SDS spoke to the crowd, “We have seen a continuous rightward shift of the Democratic Party and this is the main reason why they lost. They’ll blame third-party voters, Muslims, Arabs, working Latinos, working whites, or anyone with a conscience before they take a look at themselves and the DNC’s failed strategies. At the end of the day, America has nobody to blame for Trump’s presidency except the Democrats’ own incompetence.”

Ortiz continued, “Regardless of who was going to win, we always intended to be out here. We’ll always continue to be out here and we refuse to let America sit in silence as we watch a genocide happen before our very eyes.”

#AustinTX #TX #StudentMovement #SDS #PeoplesStruggles #Trump