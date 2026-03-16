UT Austin students rally against bogus charges

By staff

Austin, TX – On Friday, March 13, around 20 students rallied in front of the Student Services Building at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) in support of students targeted by UT administration for protesting against Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” and the consolidation of ethnic and gender studies departments.

This rally was organized by Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) for the defense of Daniel Ramirez, who is currently facing the possibility of suspension. Daniel Ramirez, who is also a member of Austin SDS, addressed the crowd before walking into his suspension hearing, pointing out, “This repression will not stop us. While repression doesn’t mean we’re winning, it means they’re scared of us.”

As Ramirez walked into the Student Services Building, the crowd cheered him on, chanting, “We want justice you say how, drop all the charges now,” “No more secrets, no more lies, student voices will never die!” and “The students united, will never be defeated!”

Elise James, a member of Austin SDS, elaborated on why Austin SDS felt compelled to protest against the university administration. James said, “For most of its history, UT has pushed its students to protest because they do not care about us. We have to make them listen.” She challenged the university’s narrative, saying, “To the people who tell us we should have been respectful, we were. We have been trying to reach them for months, but they did not listen.”

Jesse Valdelamar, a member of La Frontera Unida, spoke on the effect consolidation will have on the ability for Chicanos to learn about their own history, stating, “UT President Jim Davis and his lackeys want Tejanos to forget about our history, to forget about the pain and suffering that’s we’ve had to endure, and above all, to not be proud about who we are.”

Mia Reballosa, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “The university is making millions of dollars from oil and exploitative contracts with sweatshops. They also hire war hawks and war criminals.”

Reballosa continued, “When we are repressed, we need to double down. We need to be bolder. We need to let the university know that we won’t back down.”

Despite the repression, Austin SDS plans to continue its campaign against department consolidation.

#AustinTX #TX #StudentMovement #SDS #PoliticalRepression