UT Austin students protest to demand right-wing admin resign

By Dana Buttram

Austin, TX – On September 10, Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a protest at UT Austin for their campaign against Trump-backed university administration. The group of up to 30 people marched around the campus, garnering attention from many students going to class.

The protest began with chants calling to reverse the elimination of women’s, gender and ethnic studies departments. Students also demand the firing of university President Jim Davis and Provost William Imboden.

SDS member Sofie Gomez spoke on the undemocratic nature of the University of Texas, and highlighted the control that Governor Greg Abbott has on the unelected officials, including UT President Jim Davis.

“UT Austin and the entire UT system in Texas has board members that are directly appointed by Abbott himself,” Gomez said.

Students for International Labor Solidarity member Jack Hernandez expressed frustration at the suspension of multiple Austin SDS members during their campaign against Trump's Compact for Higher Education. “I am disgusted by the attempts of our administration to censor our education,” Hernandez said.

Austin SDS plans on continuing their fight against cuts to education as the administration continues to censor and eliminate study of race and gender in the classroom.

#AustinTX #TX #StudentMovement #AustinSDS #UTAustin #JimDavis