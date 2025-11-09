UT Austin marches to demand the administration reject Trump’s Compact

By staff

Austin, TX – On November 7, around 200 students gathered by the UT Tower in opposition to Trump’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” which would effectively cede more control of the university and its academic programs to the Trump administration.

The action was organized by Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) as a continuation of their campaign to demand that the administration reject Trump’s compact. The Compact threatens ethnic and gender studies, limits enrollment of international students, and generally threatens academic freedom and free speech on campus.

Students and faculty members held signs with messages such as “Do not sign” and “Reject the Compact.” In between chants, various members of SDS and the UT Graduate Workers Union gave speeches during the rally.

SDS member Parker Oehler said, “The consolidation of the departments at our university and admin’s refusal to reject the compact are affronts to our freedoms and the values that our university stands for,” in reference to the administration’s plans to gut various ethnic and gender studies programs by consolidating them into a singular department.

Oehler continued, “If our administration is unwilling to stand up for the ideals of this school, to protect our freedoms, to keep this school as prominent, as successful as it is, then we, as students, must do so for them.”

The rally soon turned into a march, with protesters beginning to march around the UT Tower, chanting “Do not sign!” After circling around the tower, chants continued before a group went inside to demand a meeting with the administration over a list of student demands. Once there, the administration declined to meet with students or faculty, so they returned outside and rejoined the crowd.

SDS member Mia Reballosa ended the protest, saying, “All these decisions are being made right now behind closed doors, without the consent of faculty, graduate students, or undergraduate students, and that’s not okay. Whether the compact is rejected or not, we’ll keep fighting!”

Austin SDS plans to continue organizing against Trump’s compact and to demand that the administration not capitulate to Trump’s reactionary and racist agenda.

