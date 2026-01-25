USPCN-AWAN webinar held on the shared struggle of Palestine, Venezuela and domestic dissent

By Evan Humphreys

“We know the freedom of Palestinians and Arabs is incomplete without the liberation of all people who live with the violence of Western imperialism.” With these words, Nadiyah Salawdeh, co-chair of the Minnesota chapter of U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), explained the necessity of uniting all peoples’ struggles at the January 17 webinar held by USPCN and the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN).

First to speak was Suzanne Adely, president of the National Lawyers Guild and USPCN member. Since 2006, Adely has visited Venezuela many times to monitor elections, advocate for Alex Saab – the now released political prisoner – and lead a fact-finding mission on the effects of U.S. sanctions.

But, for good reason, her efforts are not limited to Venezuela. “I really see the Palestinian liberation struggle, the Bolivarian Revolution, and the Cuban Revolution as three of the most important fronts of anti-imperialism,” said Adely, “as leading and showing us an example of what it means to fight for self-determination, to fight for sovereignty, to fight for equality.”

Next to speak was Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza, former consul general of the Venezuelan Consulate in Chicago and founder of the Orinoco Tribune. Rodríguez-Espinoza began by recounting the details of the January 3rd attack on Venezuela, which killed 100 people and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores.

Like Adely, Rodríguez-Espinoza saw the connection between the attack on Venezuela and the genocide in Gaza. He also saw a connection to the crackdown against dissent within the United States.

Rodríguez-Espinoza echoed the need for a united front of resistance. “Solidarity is extremely important. It is not only an act of friendship; it is an act of self-defense.”

He concluded with a powerful call to expand our actions beyond solidarity protests and letter writing. “Those are necessary things, but we need to find out new ways, more disruptive ways to protest and to fight imperialism.”

Finally, the panel rounded out with Meredith Aby, co-founder of AWAN. She talked About the ICE terror being inflicted by the federal government stating, “Here in Minnesota, it feels like nowhere is safe.”

As Aby said, this is a feeling the world shares. She recounted the attacks and threats made by the U.S. against Gaza, Venezuela, Greenland, Iran, Nigeria and Congo since Trump retook office

“Trump’s increasing international threats and attacks are giving us an opportunity to take all these politicized people that we have been organizing since October 7 and develop them into becoming more consistent anti-imperialists,” Aby urged.

Aby asked listeners to point out the connections between different liberation movements. Activists must show how Palestinians, Venezuelans and Iranians all struggle for self-determination and sovereignty.

Aby continued, “Our job is to organize as many people as possible to oppose the U.S.’ use of its military to attack and threaten the people of the world.”

The webinar concluded with a Q&A that covered how the anti-war movement can continue to organize, broaden, and deepen.

