USF representatives refuse to protect the rights of international graduate assistants in bargaining sessions with union

By Vicky Tong

Tampa, FL – On Thursday, August 28, at the University of South Florida (USF) Tampa campus, the Tampa Graduate Assistants United (GAU) continued negotiations with representatives of the USF Board of Trustees to discuss the rights of international graduate assistants and update their collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Members of Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society were in the audience.

After a month of GAU introducing Article 26, an article aiming to protect international graduate assistant (GA) rights, the USF bargaining team gave a shameful response to GAU’s proposal. After disrespecting GAU’s time and coming into this bargaining session late, the USF bargaining team, without providing a counterproposal, the proper method during bargaining, declined to negotiate Article 26 at all. The USF bargaining team spoke in a low quiet voice, refusing to make eye contact with GAU and the audience.

With approximately 40% of graduate assistants being international students, GAU’s goal has always been to fight for protections for international graduate assistants.

“Considering the political climate and the attacks that have been levied against international students more broadly, we felt that it was really necessary to introduce protections for international students,” Tessa Barber, the USF GAU president and member of the GAU bargaining team, stated. “Even if it's just keeping Immigrations and Customs Enforcement out of classrooms and private spaces.”

GAU was rightfully infuriated upon hearing this response from the USF bargaining team. “They’re [USF bargaining team] not even being neutral about it.” Morgan Amick, the membership chair of GAU, noted. “They’re taking a stance against international GAs.”

USF has a track record of attacking international students. Most recently, the USF police department signed onto the 287(g) program from ICE, giving the campus police department the authority to perform detentions and attacks on local immigrant communities.

Despite this shameful reaction from USF’s bargaining team, GAU refused to let this response stop them. Tessa Barber asserted that Article 26 “is of grave importance to us at the bargaining table, it’s not something we’re willing to back down on.”

The next bargaining session is tentatively scheduled for September 10 at 1 p.m., with the location to be announced, where GAU will continue to fight to protect the rights of international GAs. “GAU is committed to standing with international graduate assistants and staying strong at the table to advocate for support and protections for them,” Tessa Barber insisted.

