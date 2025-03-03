University of Texas Arlington students speak out against ICE on campus

By Grady Bell

Arlington, TX – On February 26 students gathered to demand an end to deportations and for the protection of immigrants. The event brought attention to ICE presence around the UTA campus. The protest was hosted by UTA Progressive Student Union with support from National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression – Dallas and Austin SDS, each of whom brought out a speaker. The rally also received wide support from the student body.

The message of the organizers was clear as chants of “No ICE in our state” and “Immigrants are welcome here” rang out across the library plaza. The students proved that power was in their hands, and they were going to use it to fight. Despite attempts by several cowardly administrators to shut down the rally, the students stood strong and admin slithered away.

Luca Reyes, the president of Austin SDS, drove over four hours to speak at this event. Reyes stated, “Not just as activists but as human beings we have the duty to say that no human being is illegal on stolen land.”

Speeches were also made by a member from the UT Arlington PSU and Justin Bent from NAARPR Dallas who each shared Luca’s message and energy.

Student organizers vow to fight until UTA administration recognizes the rights of its students on campus and provides sanctuary for all.

