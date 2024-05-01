University of Central Florida continues political repression of pro-Palestine activism

By staff

Orlando, FL – On April 26, an informal student conduct hearing was held at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in the political repression case of Marcus Polzer, a UCF Students for a Democratic Society member.

While Polzer is officially facing two counts of disruptive conduct, police reports cite “larceny/property damage and criminal mischief” as reasons for the student conduct report. These charges stem from the organizer putting up UCF SDS meeting flyers and pro-Palestine leaflets on outdoor light posts and community spaces.

During the informal hearing, Polzer pleaded not guilty to the charges and expressed how they are being selectively enforced, exposing the political nature of the discipline attempts.

Despite Florida law expressly protecting free speech on college campuses, specifically in outdoor spaces, UCF Student Conduct and Academic Integrity has continued its campaign targeting pro-Palestine sentiment on campus like UCF SDS. The informal hearing was the first step in the disciplinary process, with a formal teacher-student meeting to be held on May 15 at 1:30 p.m.

UCF SDS demands, “Hands off the student movement!”

