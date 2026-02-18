United Federation of Teachers rank and file hold speakout outside of union headquarters, pressuring leadership

By staff

New York City, NY – On Wednesday February 11, in the frigid cold of Manhattan’s financial district, rank-and-file unionists held a speakout in front of United Federation of Teachers headquarters, while the union’s monthly delegate assembly was being held. The action sought to put pressure on union leadership to do more to support immigrant students, families and staff from ICE attacks.

The speakout coincided with an “Immigrants Rights Week of Action in Schools” organized by the MORE Caucus (Movement of Rank and File Educators) which included sending mass emails to UFT top brass to pressure them to do more on the immigrant rights issue.

The teachers chanted “When immigrant students are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!” and “Legalization for all, say it from the union hall!” Calling out UFT President Michael Mulgrew by name, they shouted “Mulgrew Mulgrew hear our cry, we want support and that’s no lie!”

The teachers gave speeches comparing the militant anti-ICE actions of other teachers’ unions—like in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, and the leading immigrant rights work done by the Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers Los Angeles—to the work of their own union in NYC.

They brought attention to the lack of funding and centralized guidance of the immigrant defense committees which have formed at various school sites in NYC after the election of Donald Trump in 2025. The UFT passed a resolution at their delegate assembly in June of that year rhetorically supporting the creation of the committees, but the teachers say they are lacking material support from their union leadership.

Ismael Ali Moussa, a Bronx teacher who participated in the action, said, “Wednesday’s speakout outside the UFT was a powerful reminder that when we come together and raise our voices collectively, we can’t be ignored. It wasn’t just about making noise; it was about standing in solidarity for our community but most importantly our immigrant students! Being there showed me how much energy and determination there is among us to fight for real change and demand for change.”

