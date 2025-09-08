Unions show up strong for 2025 NYC Labor Day Parade

By staff

New York, NY – On September 6, in Midtown Manhattan labor unions began assembling at 8:30 a.m. for the annual NYC Labor Day Parade sponsored by the NYC Labor Council, AFL-CIO. The event is the nation's oldest and largest Labor Day Parade, with over 200 unions and constituency groups participating.

Many union locals had large floats which played loud music to energize the crowd of union members, who joined in to the event with their respective locals and enjoyed free food and drink.

Around 11 a.m., the crowd of tens of thousands of unionized workers began preparing to march north through the streets of Manhattan. While marching, they chanted, “Get up, get down, New York is a union town!” “Tax the rich! Tax the motherfucking rich!” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!”

Among the many unions and union locals present were the UFT, DC-37, NYSNA, UCATS 3882 of NYU, CSEA Local 1000, 1199 SEIU, NYC Iron Workers, and more.

The United Federation of Teachers, UFT, were in particularly strong force. The nearly 200,000-member public sector union had a float and hundreds of members present, reflecting a wide array of political interests. Slogans included “ “Union strong” and “Never cross a picket line.” Reflecting their opposition to Trump's anti-immigrant policies, educators also shouted “Up up with education, down down with deportation!”

A sizable group of UFT workers had signs and shirts which said “UFT for Zohran,” reflecting the union's recent endorsement of the progressive mayoral candidate. They chanted, “UFT for Mamdani” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Andrew Cuomo has got to go.” Many of these unionists discussed their experiences canvassing for Mamdani.

Other UFT members were present who had organized themselves into an autonomous group called “NYC Educators for Palestine” and were campaigning for the Teacher Retirement System of New York to divest from companies which support Israel’s ongoing occupation and genocide of Palestinians.

Many people not participating in the march watched it go by in solidarity. The march ended at West 64th Street with musical performances, chants and speeches.

#NewYorkCityNY #NY #Labor #LaborDay #AFLCIO #UFT #NYCEFP