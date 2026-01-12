UNF students demand sanctuary campus

By staff

Jacksonville, FL – On Wednesday, January 7, students at the University of North Florida gathered for a banner-drop demanding the school be declared a sanctuary campus. The demonstration, organized by the Jacksonville chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), was the latest in a long line of protests against the university’s cooperation with ICE.

The UNF Police Department is a member organization of the voluntary 287(g) agreement, which authorizes officers to receive training from ICE to carry out immigration arrests on their own authority. Students have consistently protested this agreement since it was finalized on July 7, 2025, but university administration has so far been unwilling to listen to their student body.

The banner drop, which was held over the university’s busy food court, attracted positive attention and encouraged several students to join SDS in their ongoing struggle.

