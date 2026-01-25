UIC students demand U.S. hands off Venezuela

By staff

Chicago, IL – On Thursday, January 15, students rallied on the University of Illinois Chicago campus to demand the release of Venezuela’s democratically-elected President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores who were kidnapped by the United States, and an end to U.S. intervention in the country.

Despite the extreme cold, students showed up to the UIC quad and united to condemn the illegal actions of the Trump administration.

“This act is a huge violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and completely violates international human law. The United States has zero right to invade another country, to abduct its leader and try its leader in its own courts!” said Sathvika Gowda from New Students for a Democratic Society (New SDS) at UIC.

A member of Anakbayan at UIC, a progressive Filipino youth group advocating for genuine liberation in the Philippines, spoke in solidarity with the Venezuelan people and made connections to U.S. intervention in both countries. He showed solidarity with the Bolivarian revolution and made parallels to that of the national democratic movement in the Philippines. And like Venezuela, the member said, the Filipino people are mobilizing to say “U.S. get the fuck out!”

“The Venezuelan people are our siblings in the struggle. Whether it’s fighting against ICE on our streets, or fighting U.S.-sponsored state repression in the Philippines, we are facing the same enemy, U.S. imperialism,” stated Gio Araujo of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), laying out the foundation for international solidarity.

Araujo continued, “U.S. imperialism has its tentacles all over the world, and it’s made a lot of enemies. People around the world are rising in solidarity with Venezuela. Our struggles are not isolated; we are not alone.”

Emma Adaya ended the rally by reading the National SDS statement standing in solidarity with Venezuela, stating, “The U.S. government and military have spread lies about Venezuela and its government for decades. It also imposed sanctions made failed attempts at regime change, and imposed blockades. We know the truth — U.S. intervention is motivated by the U.S.’s desire for natural resources and political control.”

Adaya continued, “SDS demands no war with Venezuela, an end to the bombings, to free Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, and hands off Venezuela!”

