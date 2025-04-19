UCF students launch coalition against genocide with press conference and rally for divestment

By Vanessa Christaldi

Orlando, FL – On April 3, the Knights Against Genocide Coalition held its first day of action at the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus to present its demands to university administration and mobilize students against UCF’s continued support for the genocide and occupation of Palestine. The day of action began at Millican Hall with a delivery of the coalition’s demands to UCF President Alexander Cartwright.

The demands are reprinted here:

1. Disclose all current and future university investments.

2. Divest from Zionist companies, war profiteers, and human rights violators.

3. End all relationships with the Military-industrial complex.

4. Resist fascist attacks against all students, youth, and workers, especially Arab students, youth and workers.

5. Reject anti-Palestinian conditions for continued federal funding.

After the delivery of demands, the coalition then held a press conference on the steps of Millican Hall. The group of about 20 students gathered to hear speakers address the demands of the coalition and draw on different aspects of the struggle for divestment.

Grisha Glozman, a member of SDS, condemned the state’s suppression of pro-Palestine students, stating, “The UCF student body is demanding an end to the office of Student Conduct and Academic Integrity’s collaboration with the U.S. state and its violence against students; an end to the presence of FBI agents and ICE agents on campus.”

Glozman continued, “The kidnapping of student activists like Mahmoud Khalil and Leqaa Kordia are not one-off incidents, but a deliberate campaign from the Trump administration – This coalition is how the students can stand up and fight back.” They also spoke about the repression of pro-Palestine students at UCF and in the state of Florida, including Chris Gibson and the Tampa 5.

“Today marks 544 days of the escalated genocide,” said Philip Mcgrath, representing YDSA and SJP, “This is a genocide that kills children, women, men, doctors, athletes, journalists, college students. A genocide that has been funded by our government, and more disgustingly, our school – We condemn UCF for the involvement in the genocide, providing weapons, employees, research, and money.” He emphasized the degree to which UCF is connected to the military-industrial complex, mentioning that Lockheed Martin is the number one employer of UCF students.

Nemo Kurtuluş, a student organizer from Florida Palestine Network (FPN), condemned the right-wing attacks on education that aim to create anti-Palestinian conditions, stating, “We reject right-wing policies that threaten to defund higher education, undermining academic freedom and access to learning in order to crush our movement.”

The next speaker was Caleb Pierre from PSL. “Instead of providing for the needs of the people, our government prioritizes killing innocent children, women and men who simply want liberation.”

The press conference was closed out by Onyesonwu Chatoyer, an organizer with the All African People’s Revolutionary Party, who stated, “We are fighting with the ruling class for the hearts and minds of our youth, for the hearts and minds of our revolutionary future. They are attempting to recruit y’all into the exploitative and genocidal apparatus of imperialism – We cannot allow this system to make genocide normal.”

The group then moved to the student union amidst a heavy police presence, where they were then joined by more students. Chants such as “What does our tuition fund? Missiles, tanks, bombs and guns!” could be heard across the student union courtyard, catching the attention of students who were passing by or were there for other activities.

The group then marched from the student union to reflection pond for closing speeches.

“We will not ‘thoughts and prayers’ our way out of this moment, out of genocide, out of imperialism,” said SJP speaker Amal Khaled, “It is up to us to fight the fight – our university has decided which side of the coin they fall on – Palestine is a catalyst for every person who believes in justice.”

The rally ended with SDS announcing a call-in to Judge Vincent Falcone to demand the wrongful suspension of pro-Palestine student Chris Gibson be overturned.

The coalition included the student organizations including Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). The event was joined by speakers from community organizations including Florida Palestine Network (FPN), the All African People’s Revolutionary Party (AAPRP), and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL).

#OrlandoFL #FL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine