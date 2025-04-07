UCF students double fundraising goal for Trans Day of Visibility

By staff

Orlando, FL – On March 31, University of Central Florida (UCF) Students for a Democratic Society, Young Poet Society, and Young Democratic-Socialists of America came together to hold an open mic and fundraiser for Trans Day of Visibility, with all proceeds going towards Central Florida Mutual Aid’s Trans Safety Fund.

The goal of this event was to platform trans and queer voices on campus amid attacks on LGBTQ rights, including the recent unanimous decision by the UCF board of trustees to make it a conduct charge to use a bathroom that does not correspond with one’s “sex assigned at birth.”

The open mic portion of the event had about 15 speakers, including members of the hosting organizations. Most of the speakers performed spoken word poetry and statements on the current political climate nationally and on UCF campus.

One member of UCF Students for a Democratic Society opened up the event by breaking the news that the felony charges were filed against Chris Gibson, a UCF student and member of SDS. Many students came up to the UCF SDS table to ask for updates on the felony charges and how they can get involved.

The fundraiser itself raised over $230 for the Trans Safety Fund by selling crafts made by UCF students from a craft night held by Students for a Democratic Society the week before on Thursday, March 27.

Overall, the event was successful in bringing together UCF students and fundraising for the Trans Safety Fund, as over 50 attended to listen to poetry and statements from LGBTQ students and the fundraiser more than doubled its original goal of $100.

