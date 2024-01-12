U.S. Palestinian Community Network condemns attacks on Yemen

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN).

The U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) condemns the U.S. and UK imperialist attacks on the sovereign Arab state of Yemen. The U.S. and its allies have launched several airstrikes on multiple Yemeni cities in the past few hours. The attacks came after continuous provocation by the U.S. to stop Yemen from aiding the Unified Palestinian Resistance against the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza. Yemen has vowed to intercept all Israeli and Israel-bound ships until the war crimes against the people of Palestine have ceased.

These attacks are a clear violation of Yemen’s sovereignty. The U.S. imperialist agenda is being exposed as it strives to destabilize and colonize the region in a continuous effort to support the genocidal, zionist state of Israel.

After the U.S.’ failed attempt to create a coalition to occupy the Bab al-Mandab Strait, it resorted to aerial strikes to further destroy Yemen, a nation recovering from a previously U.S.-funded war waged on them by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – a war which left Yemen devastated and facing a horrific, U.S.-manufactured humanitarian crisis. In addition, as collective punishment by the U.S. and its allies, humanitarian aid to Yemen was suspended.

As a number of Arab governments have been normalizing relationships with the apartheid state of Israel, and passively watching the genocide, Yemen stood up strongly and bravely in support of Palestine, preventing the advance of any naval vessels headed towards Israel. Its actions in the Red Sea, along with attacks from the Lebanese Resistance against the north of Israel, have inspired Arabs and other anti-imperialists and Palestine supporters across the world, in addition to providing real material reinforcement to the Unified Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

#GenocideJoe Biden is not satisfied with funding Israeli war crimes and having the blood of 23,000 Palestinians on his hands. In the wake of an historic day in The Hague, where representatives of the remarkable state of South Africa offered powerful testimony about the Israeli genocide against Gaza to the International Court of Justice, he also approved these airstrikes on Yemen to murder more Arabs and devastate even more of the nation that has made us all so proud.

History has proven over and over that, wherever the U.S. military advances, destabilization and carnage is left behind, as we experienced in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Lebanon, and dozens of other countries across the world. The U.S. and its imperialist warmongering allies must keep their bloody hands out of our countries.

