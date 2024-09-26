U.S./Israel hands off Lebanon! End the siege of Gaza!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Israel is waging a criminal war on Lebanon. They blind, maim and kill at random with exploding communications devices. U.S.-supplied bombs are falling on Beirut apartment buildings and homes across south Lebanon, and roads crowded with refugees. The bombs are being dropped from planes that Israel got from the U.S. Fearing that Israel will find itself in deep water, the Biden/Harris administration is dispatching more war materials and troops to the region. And the Israeli genocide in Palestine continues.

After nearly a year of genocide in Gaza, the Israeli occupation has been unable to tame the Palestinian resistance. It remains a force to be reckoned with and Israel has obtained none of its military objectives. In the occupied West Bank, where there is an armed struggle in progress, the level of resistance is expanding in scope and capacity.

When the genocide began, the Lebanon resistance group Hezbollah did the right thing, by acting solidarity with Palestine. No serious person can doubt that the Lebanese resistance is tying up many Israeli troops that would be otherwise engaged in the mass murder happening in Gaza. Now Israel, with the assistance of the Biden administration, wants to change the equation. They will fail. It is like what Mao said, “they are lifting a rock to drop it on their own feet.”

Showing incredible heroism and tenacity, the progressive and patriotic forces of Lebanon defeated Israel in 2006, when they ended the Zionist occupation of the country’s south. They have the capacity and the will to hand the Israelis another defeat. Across the Middle East, resistance forces are pitching in – a battle to end apartheid Israel and liberate all of Palestine is in motion.

Now is the moment to stand with the peoples of Lebanon and Palestine. There will be darkness before the dawn of liberation, but that day will come. Sooner, not later.

Lebanon’s win in 2006 and last year’s October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood in Palestine demonstrated that the Zionist “superman” is an illusion – it is a paper tiger, weaker than a spiderweb. In the weeks ahead, we need to go all out for Palestine. And Lebanon. To hell with U.S. politicians who embrace the genocide. Yes, it is a litmus test. For the world we live in, Palestine is a question of the direction we are going. Forward or backwards. Reaction or progress.

Stand with the resistance in Palestine!

Solidarity with Lebanon!

