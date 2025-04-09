U.S. deploys NMESIS and military equipment to the Philippines

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from Ang Bayan (“The People”), the official publication of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Protest actions staged by progressive groups greeted the visit of new US Defense Sec. Peter Hegseth to the Philippines on March 28. Hegseth was in the country until March 29 to meet with Philippine defense and military officials to drive the US’s war agenda in the Philippines and Asia.

Hegseth’s agenda includes the deployment of US military equipment in the country, in line with its strategic goal of surrounding China using the first-island chain. After deploying the Typhon Missile System in northern Philippines, the US plans to deploy the NMESIS (Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System) in the country.

The NMESIS is an anti-ship missile system that can be loaded onto an unmanned ground vehicle called the ROGUE Fires Carrier, which carries the Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The NSMs are missiles that can fly up to 185 kilometers with stealth features to avoid detection. The US Marine Corps used this system for long-range attacks against ships from land.

Along with the NMESIS, the US will deploy unmanned surface vessels in the South China Sea. These drones are usually small and portable, designed for harsh sea conditions and narrow waterways. They are equipped with sensors, cameras, ISR systems, and sonar. They can be controlled directly or indirectly by humans and are used for surveillance, surveys, reconnaissance, and directing sea traffic.

The newly formed Littoral Rotational Force-Luzon of the US 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment will handle these equipment. Like previous rotational forces, their presence will be permanent in Philippine seas and coastlines, violating the reactionary constitution prohibiting the presence of foreign troops. The upcoming Balikatan 2025 will introduce this permanent force leading a “full battle test” where the US will use the Philippines as a springboard for war against China.

#International #Philippines #CommunistPartyOfThePhilippines