Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Minnesota-based Twin Cites Coalition for Justice.

Yesterday, October 22, 2026, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced she is charging Chuck Foss with second-degree murder in the 2024 killing of Allison Lussier. This announcement comes two-and-a-half years after Allison’s body was found in her apartment.

Two-and-a-half years of Allison’s family, community and local organizers fighting for answers.

Two-and-a-half years of press conferences, rallies, meetings with police and city leadership, court hearings, and gaslighting from the mayor and the chief of police.

Two-and-a-half years of Allison’s family being retraumatized by having to convince people in power that her life mattered. That her death was worthy of investigation and that her murderer should be held accountable.

There would be no opportunity for justice for Allison today without the tireless advocacy of her aunt, Jana Williams, and community organizers who have fought to make sure Allison’s name continues to be uplifted.

Allison’s family and the Minneapolis community have been lied to continuously by the Minneapolis Police Department. Disgraced former Police Chief Brian O’Hara said publicly that Allison died from a drug overdose, with substantial evidence available to the contrary. The city auditor’s report showed that the MPD didn’t even bother to request an autopsy report before spreading false information and victim-blaming Allison for her own murder. In fact, the autopsy wasn’t requested at all until the city auditor requested it themself.

The announcement simply confirms what Allison’s family and community already knew.

If MPD had properly investigated this murder when it happened, Allison’s family could have been spared the trauma of seeing their loved one’s name dragged through the mud. Her community wouldn’t have had to do the prosecutors’ jobs for them by finding witnesses and collecting evidence to create a chargeable case.

“it’s been a long two years. You know what? Can I rest and relax tonight? Probably not, because there’s a bigger system here that needs attention,” said Jana Williams, aunt of Allison Lussier

The lack of accountability in this case demonstrates yet again that we cannot depend on the mayor to hold the police accountable. We need real mechanisms of accountability. No more toothless review boards, no more city audits that the police can refuse to participate in. This is why we are fighting for community control of the police through an all elected Civilian Police Accountability Commission.

Victims of intimate partner violence like Allison Lussier and Mariah Samuels deserve to be believed when they call for help. They deserve to be protected. And when, tragically, their lives are stolen, they deserve justice.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #InjusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #Indigenous #AllisonLussier #PoliceAccountability #TCC4J