Tulane students rally while leaders meet with admin to discuss ICE and Trump’s compact

By Rory Macdonald

New Orleans, LA — On Friday morning, December 12, students rallied outside Tulane University while a member of Together United Louisiana Students for a Democratic Society (TUL SDS) met with administration. The meeting was scheduled after students’ hand-delivered letters in November demanding Tulane reject Trump’s compact for higher education.

While the administration tried to weasel out of any commitments, students made their own agenda for the meeting. TUL SDS demanded first that Tulane reject Trump’s compact publicly. Second, the students wanted Tulane to put up signs in dormitories and school buildings saying ICE and Border Patrol agents cannot enter without a warrant. And third, that Tulane allows students to decide whether the newly reformed Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter be allowed to return to campus.

Students outside the meeting chanted, “No ICE, no KKK, no TPUSA!” and gave speeches to raise the pressure on administration.

Atticus Pratt spoke for TUL SDS, saying, “Tulane hasn’t rejected the compact because it is an institution of money-hungry cowards who hope you’ll look the other way while they work for Trump. But we’re not going to look away.”

Navya Prakash joined the rally after the meeting, telling students, “The administration told me if they are invited to sign the compact they’ll ask students and investors what they think. I don’t give a damn what Tulane’s investors think! Tulane needs to listen to their students!”

The administration refused to commit to ordering the unofficial Tulane TPUSA chapter to stop using the university’s name, despite the fact they have attempted to suspend members of TUL SDS for using Tulane’s name. They also refused to commit to putting up signage that would make it clear ICE is not welcome in the residence halls without a warrant, which is the university’s policy. However, students left the rally optimistic.

“We will be back and we will keep fighting! We’ll be out here every week if we need to,” said Prakash.

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #TULSDS #SDS