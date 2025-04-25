Tulane students rally to demand ICE off campus

By staff

New Orleans, LA – On Wednesday April 23 around 40 students, faculty and community members mobilized to demand Tulane become a sanctuary campus. The rally was held by Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) to urge Tulane to protect its international students and establish a clear policy stating noncompliance with ICE. Attendees also called on Tulane to protect free speech and not silence student activists.

Protesters held signs that said, “Make Tulane a sanctuary school” and “Drop the charges” in reference to the seven Tulane students being investigated for taking part in an off-campus demonstration to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil. They chanted “Tulane Tulane what do we say? Tell ICE to go away!” and “When students' rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back!”

“Tulane is not ignorant to the violent behaviour of ICE. They know what happens in the detention centers, yet they continue to allow ICE on campus,” said Blu DiMarco, a member of the Queer Trans Community Action Project. “They are not cowardly and weakly submitting to the Trump administration. They are bold-faced, accepting and allowing and encouraging the Trump administration. When Trump says jump, Tulane says how high.”

Tulane has not assured its students they will protect them from Donald Trump’s agenda, instead choosing to go above and beyond with their dedication to carrying out his attacks on education and immigrants. Still, students are committed to fighting back against the university administration’s suppression of free speech and urge Tulane to adopt sanctuary policies.

Speaking for SDS, Nakia Fofana said, “We demand Tulane take the principled stance to defend their international community, make a statement on the visa revocations and deny ICE access to student information. And we demand Tulane drop all conduct charges and sanctions against the seven students who are being persecuted!”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #StudentMovement #ImmigrantRights #ICE #SDS