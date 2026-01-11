Tucsonans rally outside Air Force base: No war on Venezuela!

By Jim Byrne

Tucson, AZ – Tucson joined nearly 100 cities across North America in mobilizing against the illegal bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Around 200 people rallied at the entrance of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, constituting the largest protest in solidarity with Venezuela in Tucson’s history.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is the home of Air Force South (AFSOUTH), the air wing of the U.S. SOUTHCOM. AFSOUTH has been carrying out Trump’s extrajudicial killing over 100 people in the Caribbean and now the illegal bombing and killing of civilians and capture of a democratically elected president.

The Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) called for the emergency action in the early hours of January 3 when the world learned of the actions of President Trump against a peaceful, sovereign nation. Sponsoring organizations quickly came aboard as endorsements from the Alliance for Global Justice, Common Defense, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization – Tucson, and the Venezuelan Solidarity Network.

Protesters filled out the four corners of the intersection outside the base with signs reading “No blood for oil,” “No war on Venezuela,” and “Hands off Venezuela.” Tucson Anti War Committee organizer Maria Sohn Hasman led spirited chants of “No coup, no sanctions, U.S. out of Venezuela!” and “Air Force, CIA, you’re not welcome, go away!”

A press release from TAWC yielded multiple local news outlets attending to get footage and interviews. While the sound of the passing traffic created recording challenges, the reporters also battled the honks of solidarity frequently as people demonstrated their rejection of Trump’s war.

#TucsonAZ #AZ #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela