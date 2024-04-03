Tucson rallies at Air Force base demanding: Hands off Syria! End U.S. aid to Israel!

By Jim Byrne

Tucson, AZ – On Monday April 1, 15 Palestine solidarity activists braved the cold spring rain in response to Israel’s latest deadly airstrikes into Syria and Lebanon. The Tucson Anti War Committee (TAWC) organized the protest at the Davis Monthan Air Force Base to condemn the U.S. escalation of its war in the Middle East and the recent decision to send 2500 more bombs and 25 more fighter jets to Israel.

Just this past week, Israel conducted several airstrikes, killing over 40 people in Syria and several more in Lebanon.

With presence at all four traffic corners, protesters held signs that read: “Hands off Syria! U.S. out of the Middle East” and “End U.S. aid to Israel.” As the rain intensified, one protester suggested a timely chant, “Rain or shine, we stand with Palestine!”

Organizers noted the positive shift from previous TAWC actions at Davis Monthan AFB, as many more vehicles honked in favor of a free Palestine.

As the Zionist genocide enters its sixth month, Israel and the U.S. are escalating the regional war as the united resistance continues its support for a liberated Palestine. This week, airstrikes targeted leaders in the resistance movements, including an Iranian adviser located in Syria. With Israel’s inability to destroy the Palestinian resistance, it seeks to threaten its regional allies with cowardly airstrikes that violate national sovereignty.

#TucsonAZ #AntiWarMovement #International #MiddleEast #Syria #Lebanon #Palestine #TAWC