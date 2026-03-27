Tucson banner drop demands Trump free President Maduro and Cilia Flores!

By staff

Tucson, AZ – Members of the Tucson Anti War Committee held two large banners on a bridge over rush hour traffic in downtown Tucson on March 26, the second court date of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. The banners with “Free President Maduro” and “Hands off Venezuela” on them received dozens of honks, waves and thumbs up in support.

Tucson was a part of mobilizations across the U.S., Venezuela and the world in solidarity with the democratically-elected President Maduro and Bolivarian Revolution leader Cilia Flores, who is also an elected deputy in the Venezuelan National Assembly.

Maduro was a bus driver and trade union leader and Flores was the lawyer who built the case for Hugo Chavez to be freed from prison in the 1990s. Since the illegal bombing of Venezuela and kidnapping of these leaders on January 3, Venezuelans have constantly taken the streets demanding the return of their leaders.

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