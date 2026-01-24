Tucson Anti-War Committee joins thousands to protest Trump on January 20

By staff

Tucson, AZ – The Tucson Anti-War Committee (TAWC) led an anti-war contingent in a march of around 3000 people in downtown Tucson on January 20. The action was called by a coalition of organizations in Tucson to protest the first anniversary of Trump’s second term. The call brought out hundreds of high school students who walked out of school around the city in the early afternoon.

The crowd disrupted downtown Tucson banging on pots, pans and drums and blowing whistles. They started with a rally outside the Federal Building, but the crowd quickly filled the sidewalks for many blocks until they began marching and shut down streets for hours.

Anti-war activists joined protesters as they took the streets with signs in their hands that read, “Hands off Venezuela” and “Free President Maduro!” People chanted “Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” as they made their way throughout downtown with people on the sidewalks and in restaurants cheering on.

Once the march returned to the Federal Building, a speaking program began. TAWC organizer Maria Sohn Hasman spoke to the crowd, “It has never been more clear that Trump and the United States are grasping for straws as they fail to maintain power on a global stage. We see this in the attacks and threats against Palestine and Venezuela and now Iran and Greenland.”

Sohn Hasman continued, “We also see it here at home in Minneapolis, Phoenix and Portland as the same forces send out ICE agents to kill us and threaten the Insurrection Act!”

The event ended with a performance of The Internationale by James Jordan of the Alliance for Global Justice as the crowd sang along.

