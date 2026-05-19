Trade unions and popular forces in Bolivia continue massive mobilizations

By Jim Byrne

Months of popular resistance to political decisions to benefit the wealthy elite have brought Bolivia to a boiling point. Trade unions are two weeks into a general strike that calls for the resignation of center-right President Rodrigo Paz. Rural indigenous organizations have surrounded the house of former President Evo Morales to protect him from an assassination or kidnapping attempt. Reports say that workers have seized the airport near the home to prevent an operation similar to what the U.S. did to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The general strike, called for by the main trade union federation, Central Obrera Bolivian (COB), started on May 3. Over 70 unions shared over 100 demands ranging from political issues to economic needs in the wake of the first few months of a massive shift in government policy. When President Paz failed to attend an important dialogue meeting, the Federation of Mining Cooperatives joined the national mobilization.

So far, 60 roadblocks throughout the country are reported, with 47 of them in the La Paz Department, where the capital and national government are.

This is the second general strike in Bolivia in the first six months of President Paz’s term.

Below is a timeline of events that has led to this moment:

2006-2019: Indigenous trade union leader Evo Morales and Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) party in power. Nationalizations of key industries like mining results in massive redistribution of wealth from the rich elite and toward investment in development and an economy benefitting the poor and working class.

2019: Evo is elected again but a far-right coup using widespread threats of violence ousts Morales and Vice President Álvaro García Linera. Far-right Christian Jeanine Áñez takes over, in violation of the constitution. Massacres of indigenous protesters result in nearly 40 deaths.

2020: Áñez is clearly unpopular and withdraws candidacy as MAS candidate Luis Arce eventually wins the presidency.

2020-2024: Arce struggles to correct neoliberal policies under Áñez and Camacho and struggles for political legitimacy both within MAS and across the country.

September 2024: “March to Save Bolivia” sees 3.4 million people participate. Met with intense repression, arrests and an assassination attempt on Evo.

May 2025: Second “March to Save Bolivia” sees 3.6 million people with a central demand to register Evo with a new party as MAS is split and courts blocked Evo to register as MAS candidate.

August 2025: General elections for president see “centrist” Rodrigo Paz ahead of far-right Quiroga, MAS candidate Castillo 2%, and 20% of voting Bolivians voting “null” as a protest to Evo’s ban.

August 2025: The judiciary releases two key politicians from the 2019 coup against Evo Morales.

November 2025: Paz is sworn in as president. Judiciary releases Jeanine Áñez from ten-year prison sentence for her role in the 2019 coup.

December 2025: Over 60 unions send message to Paz that his first moves “only benefit privileged sectors,” as his first efforts in the economy are to deregulate and privatize, eliminate taxes on monopoly businesses and fortunes, and remove subsidies, which results in massive price increases for water, electricity and bread. Especially impactful to the key mining sector is the 86% increase in gasoline and 160% increase in diesel.

December 22, 2025: The COB declares an indefinite strikes, later joined by the miners

January 2026: The National Telecom Company removes Telesur and RT from many media platforms.

February 25, 2026: The COB declares a “State of Emergency” in the country with massive mobilizations against Paz.

May 3, 2026: Over 70 unions with over 100 demands start an indefinite general strike after Paz decided not to attend an important dialogue table.

May 13: The Federation of Mining Cooperatives joins the strike, adding a key sector to the stoppage. 60 roadblocks across the country with 47 in the department of La Paz.

May 15: Evo Morales declares that some Bolivian forces are working with the U.S., DEA and SOUTHCOM to capture, detain or kill him. Rural indigenous organizations surround his home to protect him. Reports that workers have seized the nearby airport to prevent transportation for any kidnapping.

#International #Bolivia #Labor #EvoMorales