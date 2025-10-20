Thousands rally in Grand Rapids for No Kings protest

Grand Rapids, MI – On Saturday, October 18, approximately 10,000 protesters convened in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids. This “No Kings” protest was held at Rosa Parks Circle in response to the nationwide call for people to stand up against the Trump administration, joining the dozens of demonstrations across West Michigan and the more than 2500 across the country.

The protest was organized by the GR Coalition to Oppose Trump, an alliance of nine groups including Freedom Road Socialist Organization, the GVSU Progressive Student Union, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, The Grand Rapids Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, IATSE Local 26, Protest For Progress, Unite and Resist Grand Rapids, the SPARC collective, and Kent County Indivisible.

In contrast to the overcast sky, spirits were high throughout the midday Saturday protest. Community members of diverse ages and backgrounds stopped by the tables of local organizations to sign petitions, learn about the work they do on the ground, and speak with organizers on how to get involved.

One protester, when asked what brought him out, stated. “I've always wanted to be able to stand up for human rights, I mean, that's one of the things that makes our country so beautiful, that when things are going poorly, the people come together and unite and this helps us move forward.” Offering his opinion as a Black man in the U.S., he continued, “I saw a sign earlier asking what people would have done during the civil rights struggle or slavery, and I think this is the time to show what you would have done.”

Ivan Diaz, a union rep who previously served on the Kent County Board of Commissioners and is currently running for the 29th District in the Michigan State Senate, said, “Any political candidate who aspires to be an elected leader must show up everywhere, especially when the people are clamoring for change and leadership. If we cannot trust our politicians to show up and have our back in the streets, then we definitely cannot trust them with the power to represent us.”

These same sentiments were echoed and amplified by the lineup of speakers, including the GVSU Progressive Student Union, Movimiento Cosecha/Rapid Response to ICE, The Urban Core Collective, and the ACLU.

Tabby Dawson, speaking on behalf of the GVSU Progressive Student Union stated, “The Progressive Student Union is a student organization at GVSU who are putting pressure on the administration to make the campus a sanctuary campus for students of all nationalities. We are trying to get the administration to write policies that state they will not allow ICE to enter our schools or our facilities.”

Julian Cortez, representing Freedom Road Socialist Organization, told the crowd “There are so many fronts of the struggle ahead of us. So many peoples' rights are under attack, from immigrants to the trans community. From the erosion of education and the dismantling of reproductive rights, I believe events like this are an important way to grow bonds of solidarity between different elements of the grassroots struggle.”

After the speeches, marchers, led by 24 progressive clergy members, took to the streets. They took up the right hand lane of Monroe Avenue, and the reaction from drivers were primarily honks of solidarity, sign waving, and people joining in on one of the many chants calling for a free Palestine, immigrant rights, and unity in the struggle against Trump.

As the march continued, passing the courthouse on Ottawa Avenue, both lanes were entirely filled with protesters, chanting, “Chinga la Migra” and “Free Palestine!”

Arriving on Fulton Street, aggressive drivers attempting to drive through the crowd were swiftly blocked by Industrial Workers of the World volunteers alongside other community members with a banner that read “First they came for the immigrants.” As the march concluded where it began, the chants continued, and people were encouraged by coordinators to join local grassroots organizations.

#GrandRapidsMI #MI #ImmigrantRights #PeoplesStruggles #Trump #NoKings