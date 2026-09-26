Thousands protest Netanyahu at UN

By staff

New York, NY – On Friday September 24, thousands of protesters took to the streets of New York City as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived to address the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Protesters gathered around the United Nations and throughout Manhattan to oppose Netanyahu’s presence in New York and demand his arrest for crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.

The demonstrations demanded an end to U.S. military and political support for Israel.

NYU Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) joined the mobilization, bringing a student contingent to the protest outside the UN. NYU SDS members marched alongside other organizers and participated and led chants condemning Netanyahu and the genocide against Palestine.

SDS members, including Zaara Ahmed and Ebtesham Ahmed, helped lead chants throughout the demonstration, including: “Netanyahu, what do you say? How many kids have you killed today?” and “There is only one solution: intifada revolution!”

The protest continued as Netanyahu delivered his address inside the UN. Protesters outside continued chanting and demonstrating, making their opposition to his presence known throughout the day.

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