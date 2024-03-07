Thousands participate in Milwaukee day of action for Palestine

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine (WCJP) responded to the call for a International day of action on Saturday, March 2. This incredible day of action began with morning banner drops across Milwaukee, led into a press conference to call out the brutal attacks on Rafah, continued with a massive march, and culminated with an International Women’s Day celebration.

The sun shone brightly as the crowd slowly amassed at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee’s main center. Janan Najeeb, co-chair of the WCJP, welcomed the crowd and spoke to the significance of the day of action. Najeeb stated, “We have power in our unity, and we will continue. We will continue until this genocide ends, Gaza and Palestine is free, and our government develops a conscience and stops arming the racist apartheid state of Israel!”

Ahead of the day of action, Israeli Occupation Forces attacked Palestinians standing in line for flour in an unconscionable massacre that killed and wounded hundreds. The genocidal efforts in Palestine are intensifying, and people in the U.S. continue to mobilize in order to put an end to U.S. aid to Israel. In Milwaukee, the crowd of around 2000 marched through the streets calling out Joe Biden and all the Democrats who are helping fund this genocide.

With every day the people’s disapproval of the Democratic Party increases. Despite the pleas of elected officials to vote for Biden in an effort to keep Trump away from the White House, Najeeb expressed the sentiments of the crowd when she stated, “We refuse to hold our nose and vote for the better of two evils because they are both evil!”

The movement for Palestine is only growing stronger in Milwaukee. Being able to coordinate an entire day of action and carry out each component successfully should speak volumes to the WCJP’s capacity to lead the movement locally. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

