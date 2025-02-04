Thousands of Chicano students walkout to oppose deportations, march to LA City Hall

By Sol Márquez

Los Angeles, CA – Thousands of students from East Los Angeles and downtown high schools walked out this morning, February 4, and converged at LA City Hall.

Chanting, “Immigrants are welcome here!” and “Se ve, se siente, el pueblo está presente!” The majority-student crowd has blocked off the downtown area, in the name of immigrant rights. Upset with Trump and his administration’s recent attacks on immigrants, the students are calling for an end to the deportations and general ICE terror.

Centro CSO helped lead the students from the East Los Angeles school, Garfield High, as they joined with Roosevelt High students, and safely joined the already 500 students who had earlier assembled at City Hall. Those present cheered as the East Los contingent united with them.

Manuel Alvarez, a student at Garfield High said, “No one is illegal on stolen land. This land was once Mexican and without us Chicanos, East Los would not be East Los Angeles.”

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO #Trump