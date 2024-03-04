Thousands march through downtown Chicago demanding end to genocide in Gaza

By Kobi Guillory

Chicago, IL – “Even if there's a ceasefire tomorrow, we must not stop the pressure because Palestine is not free yet,” stated Husam Marajda, a co-chair of the US Palestinian Community Network (USPCN) addressing a crowd of over 7500 people in Federal Plaza on Saturday afternoon, March 2.

It was the 25th protest organized by the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine since the beginning of the U.S.-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza after the Palestinian resistance launched operation Al Aqsa Flood.

Protesters called for an end to the siege on Gaza, and on Rafah in particular; that the U.S. government stop sending aid to Israel; and ultimately for an end to the occupation of Palestine. Their chants targeted local and national politicians responsible for the genocide such as Jan Schakowsky, Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Sean Casten, and most of all Joe Biden, whom they called “Genocide Joe.”

“The number of martyrs has surpassed 30,000 with over 70,000 wounded,” said Nadiah Alyafai, another member of USPCN, explained. Alyafai recounted atrocities committed by the Israeli Occupation Forces while people in the crowd chanted “Shame!” in response.

“I stayed at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, where we were surrounded by the constant sound of gunfire, day and night,” said Dr Chandra Hassan, a surgeon at the University of Illinois Chicago who has done medical missions in Palestine and other war-torn countries.

Dr Hassan played the sounds of gunfire for the crowd, then said “It makes you wonder how many tax dollars are going into these bullets and missiles while people are standing in line to get a loaf of bread.”

“Joe Biden, the U.S., and Israel are losing public support. More and more people are turning against Israel and Biden with each passing moment. We witnessed this in the Democratic Primary in Michigan where thousands of Arab Americans put ‘uncommitted’ on the ballot,” Alyafai continued, “We also call bullshit on Biden’s empty promises of providing minimal aid in Gaza while he continues to fund the genocide. That’s why when the Democratic National Convention comes to Chicago in August, we need to make them know that Palestine is on the agenda whether they like it or not.”

Protestors took the streets of downtown Chicago and occupied Ogilvie Train Station, where the Israeli Consulate is located. They shut the building down with chants of “Genocide Joe is his name! Killing children is his game!” and “Netanyahu you will see! Palestine will be free!”

Organizers urged people to keep showing up for marches week after week, and to attend the marches on the DNC on August 19 and 22.

“If you brought one friend or two friends here today, you need to bring five next week!” Marajda appealed.

The protest ended with chants of “We will free Palestine within our lifetime!”

