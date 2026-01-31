Thousands march in Milwaukee to demand an end to ICE terror

By Sara Kraco

Milwaukee, WI – On Saturday evening, January 28, nearly 3000 people rallied outside of the ICE facility on the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus to protest the terror and recent killings inflicted by Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The rally and march was organized by the ICE Out of Milwaukee Coalition, which is composed of The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR), Voces De La Frontera, Milwaukee Area Labor Council (MALC), No Kings Milwaukee, and other organizations. Many unions came out in the single-digit weather to support, grieve and make sure their voices were heard.

The rally opened with a call and response for the nine people killed by ICE this year alone. Alan Chavoya of Freedom Road Socialist Organization called out each victim's name and the crowd responded with “Presente!” emphasizing that the spirits of the victims stay alive when everyone continues to fight. This was led by a moment of silence.

Retired VA nurse Terry Hess spoke on the recent execution of Alex Pretti, a Twin Cities ICU nurse. Pretti was shot multiple times by two Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents after he acted to defend a fellow protester who was being attacked. Hess’s delivery was very emotional as he spoke on the oath nurses take to stand up against human rights violations and help others, and how Pretti was fulfilling his duty as a healthcare professional until the very end.

Connie Smith, the president of the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, was there representing her union, emphasizing the direct connection between Trump’s attack on labor and his escalation of ICE.

“To all of my immigrant friends, and to my allies, don’t hide deeper in the shadows. Join us. Don’t let this administration’s tactics win. Milwaukee knows how to fight back,” said a representative speaking on behalf of Comite Sin Fronteras, an organization made up of young immigrants and DACA recipients. “When we fight back, we win. When we organize, we win. When we strategize, we win, and when we rise up, we win.”

Another members of Voces De La Frontera wrapped up the rally portion, speaking on the harm that is done when people are sharing unverified rumors of ICE presence in our cities. She elaborated on how this continues to spread confusion within our communities rather than providing facts.

The protesters marched roughly two miles through the heart of Milwaukee’s downtown. At times the march took up both traffic lanes, redirecting the flow of cars at each new intersection.

The stream of people, which was many city blocks long, had many different chants going at once. “Say it once, say it twice, we will not put up with ICE!” carried through while “From Palestine to Mexico, these border walls have got to go!” was heard not far behind.

Ending back where they started at the ICE facility, Alan Chavoya spoke again, “It’s not about saving immigrants, it's not about taking pity on them, it's about standing firmly with them shoulder to shoulder and putting an end to this damn ICE terror!”

Before dispersing for the night, protesters were told how they can further get involved in local organizations to continue the fight against ICE.

