Thousands march in Milwaukee for May Day

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On the morning of May 1, over 5000 people rallied and marched in Milwaukee under the banner of “A Day Without Immigrants and Workers.”

May 1 is a day of protest and celebration internationally to display the strength of worker solidarity. With Trump’s continued attacks on immigration, the people of Milwaukee and various organizations came out in force this year to stand in solidarity with the immigrant communities that define the city.

Despite the rain and cold, thousands gathered at the office of Voces De La Frontera, a community organization at the heart of the immigrant rights movement in Milwaukee. The march began there and continued through the heart of downtown Milwaukee, where demands of “Stop scapegoating immigrant workers and separating families,” “No more tax breaks for billionaires” and “Stand up for sanctuary” were highlighted along the two-mile stretch.

A broad variety of movements and organizations came together, chanting “Free free Palestine!” “Get up, get down! Milwaukee is a union town!” They also chanted “Free Judge Dugan,” for the Milwaukee judge recently arrested by the FBI for defending immigrant rights.

The march ended at Zeidler Union Park, named after one of Milwaukee’s socialist mayors, where speakers emphasized the importance of standing up and fighting back.

“Many people have been asking us, ‘Aren’t you afraid of doing this work?’” said Fernanda Jimenez-Hauch of Comité Sin-Fronteras, a newly formed branch of Voces De La Frontera, adding, “it’s crucial to remember, every victory in immigration policy has been won by refusing to let fear silence us.”

“The current moment is one in which all progressive movements are under attack. Whether we’re fighting for Palestine, Black and Chicano liberation, immigrant rights, class struggle unionism, or any other progressive movement we must fight like hell together. If we don’t build a united front we will suffer heavy losses. The battle for socialism must factor in these movements, and at FRSO, we’re serious about defeating Trump and the capitalists and building socialism,” said Alan Chavoya of Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

¡El pueblo unido jamás será vencido!

The people united will never be defeated!

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #Labor #ImmigrantRights #MayDay