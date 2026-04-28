Thousands march commemorating Carnation Revolution in Portugal

By staff

Porto, Portugal – On the 52nd anniversary of Portugal’s 1974 Carnation Revolution, thousands of people marched on April 25 to pay homage to those who fought against the country’s 40-year right-wing dictatorship and to vow to continue the struggle for fundamental change in Portugal. The march began outside the location of the Portuguese secret police’s prison during the dictatorship.

April 25 is officially commemorated as “Freedom Day” (Dia da Liberdade) in Portugal. On that date in 1974, lower-ranking military officials, fed up with Portugal’s bloody wars against the growing national liberation movements in Portugal’s African colonies, rebelled against the government. Thousands of people flooded into the streets greeting the rebelling officers with carnations. The hated regime quickly fell.

This ushered in a two-year period of mass workers’ and people’s mobilization as workers took control of many workplaces and communities. The Communist Party, which had been banned and severely repressed under the Salazar dictatorship, played a key role in navigating toward the creation of a new progressive constitution. After more than 40 years with almost no democratic rights, the 1976 constitution guaranteed workers’ rights, including the right to unionize and strike, created a national health care system, committed to gender equality and outlawing racial discrimination, proclaimed the goals of land reform, nationalizing means of production, and moving toward socialism. In the 50 years since then, the right wing has chipped away at many of these gains and blocked the larger goals, and their attacks have accelerated in recent years.

The far-right party in Portugal, Chega, openly praises the dictatorship era, whitewashes Portugal’s colonial history, and echoes Trump’s racist attacks on immigrants.

In this context the large turnout on April 25 was a strong rebuke to attacks such as an anti-worker bill that right-wing parties are now pushing in parliament, as well as legislative attacks on the democratic rights of transgender people and immigrants.

Marchers chanted in Portuguese, “April 25 forever! Never again fascism!” and many marchers carried signs honoring the revolutionary spirit of April 1974 and expressing outrage at today’s far right and fascist political movements.

There were large contingents in the march from the Portuguese Communist Party and their youth group, Portuguese Communist Youth. There were numerous contingents from unions affiliated with the General Confederation of Portuguese Workers (CGTP). There were also contingents of student organizations, women’s rights organizations, several left organizations, anti-fascist organizations and organizations fighting for LGBTQ rights, housing rights, anti-war organizations.

After the march, the Portuguese Communist Party posted on social media: “Once again, the people took to the streets to celebrate April with joy, conviction, and confidence in the future. Streets were full in Lisbon, Porto, and dozens of cities across the country, a powerful testament to popular participation on this April 25th. Amid carnations, slogans, and many generations united, it was affirmed that April lives on in the achievements attained and in the determination to defend and deepen them.”

The PCP also encouraged people to mobilize on May 1, International Workers Day.

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