Thousands join No Kings protest in Salt Lake City

By Carson Bybee

Salt Lake City, UT- On Saturday, March 28, tens of thousands of people gathered at Utah’s Capitol building for a No Kings protest. The protest comes in the wake of news that ICE is building a detention center in Utah, one of the largest in a series of centers which the Department of Homeland Security intends to build around the country.

Chants such as “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido!” were commonly heard.

Opposition to ICE wasn’t the only message communicated at the capitol building. Amid plummeting support for intervention in other countries, Iran was a hot topic as well.

Robert Birch, one of the organizers for Utah’s No King’s rally in SLC, questioned the necessity of war in his speech on the steps of the capitol, asking why billions were being spent on “unnecessary war” instead of the less fortunate.

The Utah Anti-War Committee marched with a banner at its front reading “Hands off Iran!” in bold capital letters and leading chants focusing on Western intervention in Venezuela, Iran and Palestine.

Though much of the anger among Saturday’s protesters is currently directed at the Trump administration, when Trump is gone, the conditions which fuel this rising anger will remain.

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