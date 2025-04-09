Thousands hit the streets of downtown LA to protest Trump

By Reuben Navarrete

Los Angeles, CA – On Saturday, April 5, over 10,000 people gathered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, joining the nationwide in the “Hands Off!” protests which have been the largest demonstrations to date against Donald Trump and his administration.

The march started at 4 p.m. with a kickoff in Pershing Square, followed by a march to City Hall. Energized protestors flooded the streets outraged by the Trump administration's attacks on immigrants and transgender people, mass federal worker firings and government downsizing of vital social services.

The demonstration was a colorfully diverse and family friendly. That being said, the anger from attendees was palpable as many are fed up with the broad attacks on the working class. Johnathan Ortega, a USPS worker said, “I’m out here today because the Trump administration is looking to cut our wages, cut our benefits, cut our workforce and essentially privatize the Postal Service”.

Protesters young and old proudly marched through downtown streets chanting “Hey hey, Ho ho, Trump and Musk have got to go!” People carried signs that read “Hands off Social Security!” and “No human is illegal on stolen land!”

The protest was organized by a broad coalition of organizations that included Indivisible, Move On and the 50501 movement. Many other organizations joined the effort too such as unions, civil rights organizations and other grassroots groups.

