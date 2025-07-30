The people freed Georges Abdallah! Free all political prisoners!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle.

We hail with revolutionary fervor the long-overdue release of Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, the indomitable Lebanese resistance fighter who, after 41 years of unjust imprisonment in the dungeons of the French state, walks free at last. His liberation is not a gift from the oppressors – it is a victory wrestled from the jaws of imperialist vengeance through decades of struggle, solidarity, and resistance.

A stalwart champion of the Palestinian cause, Abdallah engaged in the struggle as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Lebanese Revolutionary Armed Factions (LRAF).

As confirmed by Al Akhbar, the Paris Court of Appeal finally concluded Abdallah’s legal ordeal on July 18, 2025, clearing the way for his release on July 25—more than four decades after the French state, in collusion with U.S. and Zionist interests, sought to bury him alive for his role in the anti-imperialist and Palestinian liberation struggle.

Georges Abdallah is not merely a former political prisoner—he is a living symbol of revolutionary resilience, unyielding patience, and principled commitment to the people’s right to freedom, democracy, dignity, and national independence. Despite being eligible for parole since 1999, Abdallah refused to renounce his convictions. He did not beg for mercy—he stood firm, proud, and uncompromising, even when the prison walls sought to crush his spirit.

His release is not a closure—it is a clarion call. It ignites the flame of struggle against imperialism, Zionism, and all reactionary forces. It affirms the justness of armed and unarmed resistance against occupation, colonization, and exploitation. It is a tribute to the martyrs and comrades who gave their lives for liberation and a reminder that the struggle continues until all chains are broken.

We welcome Georges Abdallah’s return to Lebanon with clenched fists and open arms. The sea of red flags, Palestinian banners, and revolutionary songs that greeted him are testament to the enduring unity of the peoples’ struggles across borders. His freedom belongs not only to Lebanon, but to Palestine, to the oppressed masses of the Arab world, and to all those who resist imperialist domination.

As we celebrate this moment, we issue a renewed and militant call to action: Free all political prisoners! Intensify the global resistance! Fight imperialism in all its forms! Let the legacy of Georges Abdallah inspire new generations to rise, organize, and resist without compromise.

Signed,

International League of Peoples’ Struggle

