The Milwaukee Anti-war Committee kicks off ‘No War with Venezuela’ month of action with press conference and banner drop

Milwaukee, WI – On Monday, January 5, the Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) held a press conference at Milwaukee City Hall, announcing their “No War with Venezuela” month of action.

This month of action came on the heels of the U.S. bombing Caracas and kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

On Monday, while MAC held their press conference, President Maduro and Flores made their first appearance in federal court where Maduro faced four criminal charges. Maduro pleaded not guilty and asserted that he remains the legitimate president of Venezuela. Interim president Dalcy Rodriguez has affirmed Venezuela’s support for Maduro, adding that Venezuela has “the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future.”

At the press conference, MAC Co-chair Sara Onitsuka delivered a statement explaining the month of action and why it is needed at this time to fight back, “The U.S. war machine is working as intended through military occupation, coups, kidnapping foreign leaders, and imposing governments that serve U.S. interests. But the people of the world will never back down – not in Venezuela, Iraq, Haiti, Palestine, and not in the U.S., where we fight against the U.S. war machine, at home and abroad.”

Onitsuka continued, “The Milwaukee Anti-war Committee stands against these military escalations and the violations of Venezuelan sovereignty, which is why we are launching our ‘No War with Venezuela’ month of action, a campaign of direct action opposing war on Venezuela! Throughout this month, our demands are clear: No U.S. war with Venezuela! Free President Maduro! U.S out of all of Latin America!”

Wisconsin Assemblyman Ryan Clancy also spoke in support of the month of action and against the Trump administration’s actions over the past several days. Clancy stated, “This was never about Maduro. Trump has very explicitly said this is about oil, and about taking the profits of that oil, which have been going to help the people of Venezuela, and giving them instead to U.S. corporations.”

Later in the day, at 5 p.m. over a local highway overpass, MAC held their first action of the month – a banner-drop with a banner reading, “No war with Venezuela.” Flashlights were used to backlight the banner to create visibility for long stretches of the highway. More than a dozen people showed up, waving Venezuelan flags and receiving honks from both the highway and people driving over the overpass.

Local media was quick to report on the press conference and banner-drop. Members of MAC have also been interviewed by radio stations and made a TV appearance for PBS’ Adelante.

The month of action is quickly gaining steam and support in Milwaukee. 12 organizations, both local and national and representing an array of movements, have already endorsed MAC’s month of action.

This month of action will include a watch party for the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) webinar on Venezuela on January 11, a phone zap against the political repression of anti-war activists in Jacksonville as part of a national day of action with AWAN on January 14, a teach-in on Venezuela on January 17, supporting the annual MLK Day event on January 19, and concluding with a One Year Against Trump March and Rally on January 20.

Details for future events can be found on MAC’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

During the month of action, MAC is ready to mobilize an emergency rally if there is an escalation that warrants an additional protest. Within 24 hours, MAC will announce and lead a protest in solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan people are taking to the streets to oppose the attacks and the abduction of President Maduro, and Milwaukee will keep agitating and rising up this whole month to say no war with Venezuela!

