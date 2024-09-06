The martyrdom of Turkish-American activist Aisha Ezgi is a continuation of a long series of occupation targeting all free voices

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation and photo appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The martyrdom of the Turkish-American activist, Aisha Noor Ezgi, after being shot in the head by occupation forces near Mount Sbeih in the town of Beita, south of occupied Nablus, is yet another Zionist crime added to the occupation’s black record of targeting foreign activists in solidarity with our people.

This crime brings to mind a long series of crimes committed by the occupation against international solidarity activists, from the assassination of American activist Rachel Corrie and British activist Tom Hurndall in Rafah, to the attack on the “Mavi Marmara” ship breaking the siege, which led to the martyrdom of ten activists, among other continuous attacks and practices against those in solidarity.

The occupation continues to target anyone who stands for justice and defends our people, further proving that this entity poses a threat to all of humanity and every free voice striving for justice, not just to the Palestinian people.

The Front calls on all the free people of the world to unite efforts to confront this zionist, U.S.– and Western-backed usurper entity, and to work on documenting these crimes as war crimes against humanity, contributing to enhancing international efforts to isolate this rogue and rejected entity, and to prosecute its leaders as war criminals before international courts.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

September 6, 2024

