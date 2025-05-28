The American-Zionist “aid-distribution centers” are mass death traps and a tool for forced displacement

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The English translation appeared on the Resistance News Network on Telegram.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine affirms that the occupation’s announcement of opening “humanitarian aid-distribution centers” in various areas of the Gaza Strip—run directly by the Zionist occupier and financed and sponsored by the United States—amounts to setting up collective death traps. These sites serve as arrest points and instruments for entrenching racist policies, marketed under a “humanitarian” veneer while actually forming part of the genocidal war and Holocaust being waged against our people. They come amid a continuing siege and extermination campaign that targets civilians—especially children, women, and the elderly—and function as one of the occupation’s displacement schemes.

The Front views these centers as components of an integrated political-military apparatus aimed at emptying the Strip of its inhabitants and separating them from their homes, camps, and cities through direct humanitarian pressure: blocking aid from reaching residential areas to force people to converge on specific, fully occupation-controlled points. These spots then become gateways for mass expulsion and detention, a soft-focus remake of Nazi concentration camps that Netanyahu is trying to replicate.

The Popular Front warns our people against falling into these disguised traps and urges the masses to exercise extreme caution and not be lured by any false “humanitarian” slogans issued by killers and their backers.

The Front also calls on international and human-rights organizations to investigate immediately the purpose and role of these centers, to end silent complicity in the occupation’s crimes, to expose this new tool in its dirty war, and to insist that the proper alternative remains the UN agencies operating in Gaza—foremost UNRWA—which possess the manpower, logistics, effectiveness, and legal mandate to handle aid delivery.

Our people’s struggle for dignity and freedom cannot be reduced to a loaf of bread, nor to distribution points controlled by the occupier.

We reiterate: national dignity comes before all else. Our people will not submit and will not be dragged into the occupier’s attempt to engineer new field and demographic realities under the pretext of “aid.”

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine

Central Media Department

27 May 2025

#International #Palestine #AntiWarMovement #PFLP