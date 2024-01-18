Texas National Guard out of Shelby Park now!

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement by the Legalization for All Network.

The Legalization for All (L4A) network denounces the latest actions by the state of Texas at the Eagle Pass/U.S. border. The Texas National Guard, under the direction of Republican Governor Greg Abbott, began an occupation on January 10, 2024 of 47 acres at a public place of gathering — Shelby Park. These actions have led to injury and death of at least three immigrants attempting to cross into the U.S. at Shelby Park. The three died from drowning and Border Patrol agents who were attempting to help them were blocked by the National Guard.

For these heinous crimes, we demand:

The Texas National Guard be removed IMMEDIATELY from Shelby Park and that all lethal weapons — like the concertina barbed wire also be removed

Charges be placed on all individuals whose actions at the border have led to the deaths of at least three people, attempting to cross the border

Governor Abbott MUST GO

STOP plans to continue building the border wall

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas National Guard’s actions for the past year have resulted in the murder and maiming of people who have every right to a safe passage. With this being a deadly military tactic within U.S. public bounds, and countless escalation tactics under Operation Lone Star, the L4A demands the removal of Greg Abbott as well as criminal charges against him no less than first degree murder, the removal of all lethal barriers and an end to the building of the border wall.

The crossing of immigrants in Eagle Pass is the result of hundreds of years of violent U.S. imperialism in Central and South America. The founding of Texas is based on slavery and the racists who fought to keep owning African-American slaves. The state of Texas exercises violence, terror, and discrimination against immigrants. It also has a long and sordid history filled with racist attacks against Chicanos and against Mexican, Central American, Haitian, and various other refugees.

The people who travel here, from homes shattered by U.S. rule and dominance, have every right to safe passage and to a life free of harm thereafter. The Biden administration on Sunday January 14, 2024, sent the Texas government a Cease and Desist letter on border access. It stated that Texas National Guard soldiers are unconstitutionally restricting Border Patrol access to about 2.5 miles of the U.S. Mexico border. U.S. Congress Representative Henry Cuellar blamed Texas governor’s aggressive border action for the deaths of a mother and two children.

Join this pertinent denouncing of military occupation by the Texas National Guard, and demand they stop the killing of refugees at the Eagle Pass/U.S. Border. Become part of our network by sending us a message here https://legalizationforall.wordpress.com/contact-us/

NATIONAL GUARD OUT OF EAGLE PASS

